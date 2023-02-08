Coos Bay School District celebrated its newest campus Wednesday with an open house at Marshfield Junior High School.
More than 50 community members attended the open house where they heard from Superintendent Charis McGaughy, Board Chair Kim Brick, Principal Floyd Montiel and Nancy Giggy, who runs Integrity Management Solutions.
The general theme for the night was one of gratitude and success.
The gratitude was to the voters in Coos Bay, who approved the 2017 bond that paid for two new schools – Eastside and Marshfield Junior High.
The bond also paid for a full rebuild at Madison and improvements to Sunset and Millicoma.
Gratitude was also expressed for the school board and the volunteer bond committee that helped get the bond to voters as well as the district staff and contractors who did all the work during COVID and supply chain delays on time and under budget.
Giggy, who led the construction effort with her company, said the junior high presented a unique challenge because of its three-story design and because supply issues forced the district to adjust quickly as construction was ongoing. But despite the challenges, the junior high was ready for the first day of school in 2021, and now houses more than 400 seventh and eighth graders.
Montiel, who has led the school since it opened in 2021, told the audience the new campus is making a difference for junior high students and will help students in their educational journey in Coos Bay School District.
After listening to the district leaders, those in attendance were welcome to walk around the three-story school, with teachers and staff showing off classrooms on all three floors, the gym and girls’ locker room and the office space.
Coos Bay School District will be hosting an open house for Madison School in the coming months, likely in March. An open house at Eastside School was held in September.
