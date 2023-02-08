Coos Bay School District celebrated its newest campus Wednesday with an open house at Marshfield Junior High School.

More than 50 community members attended the open house where they heard from Superintendent Charis McGaughy, Board Chair Kim Brick, Principal Floyd Montiel and Nancy Giggy, who runs Integrity Management Solutions.

Junior High Floyd

Marshfield Junior High Principal Floyd Montiel discusses the new schools with a guest during the open house Wednesday.
