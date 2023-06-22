The Marshfield High School Class of 2023 walked across the stage for the last time Saturday night, celebrating graduation for a group of resilient, talented and passionate students.

The night started off with a surprise as Athletic Director Greg Mulkey unveiled the 2023 state championship banner for the boys track and field team. Mulkey specifically called out senior Alex Garcia-Silver, who won five individual state titles and two team titles in his time at Marshfield.

Marshfield grad 4.jpg

Members of the Marshfield High School Class of 2023 march down the stairs to enter the main gym.
Marshfield 1.jpg

Members of the Marshfield High School Class of 2023 celebrate together after graduating Saturday night.
Marshfield Grad 2.jpg
