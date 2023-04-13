Main Street already having an impact

To celebrate the holidays, North Bend Main Street hosted a lighted Christmas parade that drew big crowds downtown

North Bend Main Street is relatively new, but in that time it has been working consistently to live up to its mission of developing and maintaining a viable downtown commercial district to reflect a caring community with a high quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson said the program has held multiple events attracting hundreds of people since its inception in July, when it formed a board of directors.

North Bend Main Street hosted a Christmas celebration at the North Bend Community Center full of activities for children and adults. Here, Chris Foltz carves an ice sculpture.
North Bend Main Street helped local businesses put together special treats for Mother’s Day.
To celebrate Halloween, North Bend Main Street hosted a trunk or treat in downtown North Bend.
