North Bend Main Street is relatively new, but in that time it has been working consistently to live up to its mission of developing and maintaining a viable downtown commercial district to reflect a caring community with a high quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
Main Street Manager Stephanie Wilson said the program has held multiple events attracting hundreds of people since its inception in July, when it formed a board of directors.
The non-profit program assisted in an Energy Trust of Oregon free lighting upgrade, the K-12 Summer Youth Programs, and Chamber of Commerce business builder classes, Wilson said.
“In January the program hosted a Main Street mixer for downtown business and building owners,” she said. “At this event the program featured resource organizations for funding and grant opportunities. The Main Street program plans to host a talk of the town event in June, this will be open to all of North Bend businesses and help feature the committees and volunteers who help make the program successful. North Bend Main Street has a growing presence on social media and helps feature new, existing, and expanding businesses.”
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke.
Although Main Street has been existence for less than a year, “we have already had great success revitalizing the downtown through this program,” Engelke said.
At its most recent St. Patrick’s Day event, more than 500 people came to eat at the restaurants, shop in the businesses and enjoy the outside as a community together, she said.
Main Street was recently awarded a grant from Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, to fund replacing a 24-foot neon blade sign and other renovations at the Liberty Theatre, Home of the Little Theatre on the Bay, Wilson said.
“Oregon Parks and Recreation awarded the North Bend Main Street program a matching grant worth $174,805, including a 30 percent match from the Little Theatre on the Bay,” she said. “The grant will pay for the neon blade sign, replacement of the auditorium interior main stage flame-resistant curtain, and repairs to the exterior concrete entryway.”
Steve Nye, president of North Bend Main Street, said: “I am happy to be a part of the newly formed North Bend Main Street as president working with other passionate people on the board. I believe in our mission statement devoted to developing and maintaining a healthy, viable downtown commercial district. It is very exciting to see what the program has accomplished in less than a year, and I look forward to continuing building on that momentum.”
Wilson said a recent Main Street event, The Saint Patty’s Day Sip N Stroll, attracted more than 400 participants to Downtown North Bend, on Friday March 17th. The donations from the Saint Patty’s event will help fund downtown events and projects. These events focus on “bringing the community together and generating foot traffic into downtown businesses.”
Other Main Street-hosted events include the Downtown Candy Crawl, Christmas on Main Street “Elf on the shelf”, Shop, Snap, Share, and the Downtown Love “Rock Hunt.”
The next event will be held on Mother’s Day on Main Street and will have giveaway baskets, massages for moms, and spin to win game, which is “a game in which children can win a gift for their Mothers.”
She said Main Street is planning future projects, which will be listed on the North Bend Main Street Facebook page.
