Long known for its toe-tappin’, foot stompin’ country music, Little Ole Opry is adding a weekend of Motown music to its variety show in July. Enjoy this high energy show with songs like “Stop in the Name of Love” with the three-part harmonies of Kallie Mill, Melinda Hasel and Nina Corrie and “Ain't No Mountain High Enough” with dynamic sister and brother duo Jacob and Caylee Renard.
Now in its 42nd year, Little Ole Opry has something for everyone’s musical taste. Director Shirley Kintner says, “It’s a testament to the quality of the shows that the audience keeps returning year after year.
Les Engle is Opry’s music director, and he matches up the songs you love to hear with the right singers. We really miss our long-time co-director Becky Engle, who passed away earlier this year, and she would have enjoyed this summer’s music so much. Not only do we have Motown sounds, we’ve got Country and the fabulous Fifties decade too.”
In the early years of Little Ole Opry, the comedy team was brought on as a way to provide entertainment as microphones were changed. At that time, the show was broadcast on the radio, and no one wanted “dead air.”
Now, the comedy is an integral part of this variety show, with Joe Stoffel as their director. On any given weekend, you’ll see this team dress up in zany outfits, making rip-roarin’ jokes while entertaining the crowd between musical sets.
Get ready for the Little Ole Opry Dancers, and the ‘Tween dancers too, clogging to “Down at the Twist and Shout” and “Great Balls of Fire,” with Pete Ortega accompanying on keyboards. The dancers are choreographed by Kallie Mill, with Whitney Warr choreographing the younger group.
Some of the newcomers to the Opry stage will be Bradford McKeown singing “Reach Out,” and Harlan Morse, with “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” The trio of Emma Warr, Lucy Seedborg and Zosia Burns sing “Lollipop” at the Fifties weekend. Favorite performers are also returning, such as Kiri Goodson, Brian Hampton, Becky Armistead and the Young Bucs.
The Opry band is always the best in town, as they showcase their talents with guitars, percussion, keyboards and music highlighting saxophone, trumpet and fiddle.
Little Ole Opry on the Bay runs four weekends of different shows in July, opening with Country music on Saturday July 8-9. The following weekends are Fabulous Fifties July 15-16, Motown July 22-23 and Director’s Choice July 29-30. Saturday performances are 7 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM.
Tickets are available online at www.thelibertytheatre.org at call the box office at 541-756-4336. Doors open one hour before each show. The Liberty Theatre is 2100 Sherman Avenue, North Bend.
