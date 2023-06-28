Little Ole Opry on the Bay brings back the sounds of Motown!

For the 42nd year, the Lil Ole Opry on the Bay will bring back fun and music to the Bar Area with its variety show in July.

 Contributed photo

Long known for its toe-tappin’, foot stompin’ country music, Little Ole Opry is adding a weekend of Motown music to its variety show in July. Enjoy this high energy show with songs like “Stop in the Name of Love” with the three-part harmonies of Kallie Mill, Melinda Hasel and Nina Corrie and “Ain't No Mountain High Enough” with dynamic sister and brother duo Jacob and Caylee Renard.

Now in its 42nd year, Little Ole Opry has something for everyone’s musical taste. Director Shirley Kintner says, “It’s a testament to the quality of the shows that the audience keeps returning year after year.

