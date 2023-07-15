The 99-year-old Liberty Theatre is as vibrant as ever, thanks to a series of restorations and a close-knit group of talented performers.
The Little Theatre on the Bay is now in full swing presenting their “Little Ole Opry Variety Show.”
The variety show kicked off with a Country-themed Opry on July 8. Additional performances are happening Saturdays and Sundays throughout July. They include a Rock and Roll 50s, Motown and a directors-choice Opry show.
Music Director Les Engle has been involved in the Opry since its’ early days. He describes the Opry as fun and informal.
On opening night, brightly-dressed singers and dancers of all ages took to the stage to share their talents with the audience, supported by a full band boogying down in the background.
Many of the performers remained onstage dancing and clapping along in support of one another. An emcee and a comedy team added laughs in-between acts.
“It becomes a real family kind of feel with everybody together,” Engle said.
“There are so many talented people out in the community that you often don’t know about,” he said. “We’ve had little kids that have just started out that have grown up and gone on to be directors and stars of the show.”
Engle says the Opry shows consistently attract large crowds.
“At each performance, I can look out through the lights and see the same people waving to me. They are going to be there every year,” Engle said.
The theatre has a lot of history from its inception nearly a century ago. Famous actors and actresses have been both a part of the theatre and members of the audience, including the iconic Jaws star Roy Scheider.
The Liberty Theater was originally built in 1924 as a movie palace, said vice president board member Jeanne Woods.
It was sitting empty for a few years in the 1950s before the Little Theatre on the Bay (or LOTB) adopted it as their home, she said. The local performing arts group was happy to have a place to share the arts with the community, but the age of the theatre started to take its toll.
“There had been some efforts to maintain the building but it really needed an overhaul,” Woods said.
The nonprofit all-volunteer organization embarked on a mission and began renovating the theatre in 2015. Since then, the Little Theatre on the Bay and community partners have successfully undergone a series of upgrades to the historic building.
The restoration project has been lauded as a model example for its “phased approach.” It was also named Oregon Urban renewal project of the year in 2022.
There are more fundraisers planned for the restoration, as well as opportunities to get involved with the community theatre. Upcoming shows include “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr” a “Masque Awards” show and “Broadway Lights” glamorous benefit night.
Tickets to the Little Ole Opry on the Bay are still available. The variety shows include the Fabulous Fifties July 15-16, Motown July 22-23 and Director’s Choice July 29-30. Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.thelibertytheatre.org or call the box office at 541-756-4336. The Liberty Theatre is located at 2100 Sherman Avenue, North Bend.
