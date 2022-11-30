Christmas Tree 2.jpg
The Christmas season officially kicked off in Coos Bay on Friday when Santa Claus traveled to the city to greet children and help light the city’s Christmas tree downtown. Above, Santa and Coos Bay Councilor Carmen Matthews are all smiles after lighting the tree. Right, Santa hugs a child before the tree lighting ceremony. Below, Santa greets a family.

