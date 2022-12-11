NB Christmas Ice Skating 2.jpg

Laughter and smiles were the norm Saturday as people waited in long lines to try out North Bend’s new ice skating rink. After a successful soft opening, the rink will be open Wednesday through Saturday until Valentine’s Day.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

As North Bend celebrated Christmas with a variety of events last weekend, a large tent downtown drew the most intrigue.

For hours, people waited in line inside the tent to try something most of them never have – ice skating.

NB Christmas Ice Skating 1.jpg
NB Christmas ice skating 3.jpg
NB Christmas Ice Sakting 4-cl.jpg


