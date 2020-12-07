With the annual Shore Acres Christmas lights display canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and businesses in the Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston areas have been encouraged to decorate their homes to light up the community.
Participants have been asked to turn on their lights with the same schedule as the Shore Acres celebration, from Thanksgiving night to New Year’s Eve in what is being termed the Christmas at the Coast Driving Tour.
About 50 homes and businesses have signed up for the tour. A map is available at oregonsadventurecoast. com.
The map includes homes in Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston, as well as a few spots in other communities.
