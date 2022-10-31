Coos Bay Firefighters were dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay around 1:30 a.m. for a reported house fire.
The first fire engine arrived shortly after the dispatch and found a vacant house with heavy fire involvement throughout the structure. The structure was severely deteriorated prior to the fire and was already scheduled for demolition.
Firefighters protected nearby homes and allowed the structure to continue burning to the ground in order to prevent further safety concerns with a partially burned building.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, but was most likely caused by an unattended cooking or warming fire.
If you would like any additional information about this fire, contact the fire department at 541-269-1191.
