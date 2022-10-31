Coos Bay Firefighters were dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay around 1:30 a.m. for a reported house fire.  

The first fire engine arrived shortly after the dispatch and found a vacant house with heavy fire involvement throughout the structure.  The structure was severely deteriorated prior to the fire and was already scheduled for demolition.   

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments