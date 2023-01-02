Dinosaurs have invaded the Coos Bay Public Library with the exhibit Oregon’s Dino-Story on display. The exhibit, on loan from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History, allows guests to learn about dinosaurs with hands-on exhibits.
The Coos Bay Public Library has been invaded by dinosaurs in an attempt to teach children, and adults if you’re interested, about the majestic beasts that once roamed the world.
The museum is currently hosting a traveling exhibit, called Oregon’s Dino-Story, which is on loan from the University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
The exhibit allows children to get hands-on as they learn more about dinosaurs, including a few that once roamed in Oregon.
“I like all the interesting things you can learn about dinosaurs,” said Children’s Librarian Jennifer Knight. “I learned some interesting things. It’s been a really great exhibit. We’ve had a lot people come in and look at this.”
The exhibit will remain on display through January 13, The highlight of the exhibit will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. January 9 when educators from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will visit the library to discuss dinosaurs.
During the program, participants will become fossil-digging paleontologists and learn how to reassemble a complete dinosaur from just a few pieces.
The exhibit at the library has hands-on stations to teach about dinosaurs, with one station specifically showing what fossils have been found in Oregon.
“They did a good job putting this together,” Knight said. “It makes it accessible to kids. It’s interesting to get to know some of the fossils found through the state of Oregon.”
While there have been dinosaur bones and fossils found in Oregon, there haven’t been too many. Turns out when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, much of Oregon was under the sea, So most of the fossils found were from animals that died and washed out to sea before settling back inland.
One of the exhibits has some fossil replicas the children can view and touch, with one real fossil – fossilized dino poop.
There is also a game where children can plan along to determine whether an animal is a dinosaur. The answers are often surprising.
“You find out interesting facts, like a cardinal is absolutely a dinosaur,” Knight said.
Another station allows children to hunt for fossils. Each of the stages is bilingual, with English and Spanish versions.
Knight said there is still plenty of room available for those interested in joining the event January 9. Pre-registration is required, and can be done by visiting the Coos Bay Public Library website at
