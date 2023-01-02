Dinos 1.jpg

Dinosaurs have invaded the Coos Bay Public Library with the exhibit Oregon’s Dino-Story on display. The exhibit, on loan from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History, allows guests to learn about dinosaurs with hands-on exhibits.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

The Coos Bay Public Library has been invaded by dinosaurs in an attempt to teach children, and adults if you’re interested, about the majestic beasts that once roamed the world.

The museum is currently hosting a traveling exhibit, called Oregon’s Dino-Story, which is on loan from the University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

