Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Coquille over the weekend to celebrate one of the city’s biggest festivals, Gay 90s. During the celebration, visitors enjoyed dozens of classic cars at a car show, enjoyed the annual Gay 90s Parade and took part in fun activities like Nerf gun wars with the Coquille Chess Club.
