Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Coquille over the weekend to celebrate one of the city’s biggest festivals, Gay 90s. During the celebration, visitors enjoyed dozens of classic cars at a car show, enjoyed the annual Gay 90s Parade and took part in fun activities like Nerf gun wars with the Coquille Chess Club.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you believe the current gun laws in Oregon are strict enough?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments