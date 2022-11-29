Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There was new blood at the Coquille Chess Tournament as players from Coos Bay and Bandon came to compete and actually outnumbered Coquille players. 
No actual blood was spilled but there were intense battles on the chess boards.  When finished with the tournament, most begged to continue so a mini tournament was held  combining all sections.  Everyone had a blast and promised to come again to the December 17th Tournament to be held in Coquille.
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments