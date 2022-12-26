The Coquille Chess Club hosted the last Coos County chess tournament of the 2022 year last weekend with players from all over Coos County ranging from first timers to experienced and first grade to adults.
Scholastic players are preparing for state tournaments that run February through April. There was a lot of learning as Intermediate players were required to record their games and use clocks for the first time. They quickly caught on.
1st place: Mark Claiborne (adult North Bend)
2nd place: Sawyer Bergstedt (11th grade Coquille)
3rd place: Matthew Bottoroff (adult Myrtle Point)
1st place: Gabe Dunn (8th grade Coquille)
2nd place: Noah Ish-Shalom (4th grade Coquille)
Dillian Richardson (10th grade Coquille)
Misha von Dassow (6th grade Coos Bay)
1st place: Sharon Bullington (Adult North Bend)
2nd place: Nadia von Dassow (3rd grade Coos Bay)
3rd place: Anya von Dassow (3rd grade Coos Bay)
