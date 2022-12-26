Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coquille Chess Club hosted the last Coos County chess tournament of the 2022 year last weekend with players from all over Coos County ranging from first timers to experienced and first grade to adults.

Scholastic players are preparing for state tournaments that run February through April.  There was a lot of learning as Intermediate players were required to record their games and use clocks for the first time.  They quickly caught on.



