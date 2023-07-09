You couldn't go wrong having fun at the 5th Street Chess Tournament with squirt guns, badminton, frisbees and of course, exciting chess. A picnic of hot dogs and doughnuts topped off the fun.
Congratulations to Frank Morse undefeated in the advanced section. Jordan Florez and Jeremiah Thompson tied for second and Gabe Dunn came in 3rd.
Congratulations to the Novice section that resulted in a four-way tie for first place. So had a round robin playoff and still have a tie for first. Great job Jack Taylor, Malichai Florez, George Philippeos and Blake Yeager. August Philippeos and August Davis both showed you can never be too young for chess.
July 20 is the next Chess Club event with a Live Chess Board at the Coos Bay Fire Hall at 6:30 p.m. You become the chess pieces and fight for your lives with balloon swords. A giant chess board and novelty chess boards will be available to play with.
