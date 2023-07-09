Chess

The chess was serious but the event was nothing but fun during a recent tournament.

 Contributed photo

You couldn't go wrong having fun at the 5th Street Chess Tournament with squirt guns, badminton, frisbees and of course, exciting chess. A picnic of hot dogs and doughnuts topped off the fun.  

Congratulations to Frank Morse undefeated in the advanced section. Jordan Florez and Jeremiah Thompson tied for second and Gabe Dunn came in 3rd. 

