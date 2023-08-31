Fire Station Presentation

Members of the chamber of commerce, first responders, and other local officials attended the open house on Thursday, Aug. 17.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Many community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend.

The state of the art fire and rescue station is more than 12,000-square-feet in size and includes four truck bays, a workshop area, and a generator room, among many other features.

Fire Station Open House Overview

The community attended an open house to celebrate the opening of a new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend.
Fire Station Award Acceptance

Rick Minneau and Nancy Layne accept an award on behalf of former Coos County Airport District chairperson Helen Minneau.
