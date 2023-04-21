Something was a little “fishy” at the Sawdust Theatre Saturday, April 8th.
Deep in the salty waters of the Sassafras Sea, there lived a Little Mermaid whose name was Celia (Elizabeth Huff). It was said that she had the loveliest scales in all the Deep.
Celia and her three sisters (Haley Stone, Madison Pylant and Kylie Horstman) were allowed one visit to the World Above, each on their sixteenth birthday. Each swooned over Prince Charming (Phoenix Bustin) as he fought off dragons and plundering armies.
Gil, the Merboy next door (Harlan Morse) remained supportive of Cecelia’s endeavor to woo the Prince despite his obvious crush on Cecelia. The Country Singin’ Starfish (Ayana Mace) helped Cecelia gain legs but as the word “Fish Fry” were shouted, Cecelia realized all she needed was her friends and family back home.
Forty eight drama kings and drama queens took on the roles in the Little Mermaid: the Royal King and Queen (Dane Sheritt and Michelle Isle), the poetic Town Criers( (Zoey Rodrigues, Madison Fanno, Estelle Greer, Zach Pedrick), the dynamic Sea Scouts (Presley Bundy, Grace Huff, Lyric Cagley, Dani Paff, Mckenzie O’Bannon, Kirsten Fleshman, Lillian Wirebaugh, Chloe Baker, Kira Helms), the snoopy Seasiders (Mia Paff, Munroe King, Jude Bustin, Erin Sherman, Chylie Rowe, Olivia Shorb, Madison Isle, Noelle Yarnell, Abigail, Fanno), and the adorable galloping Seahorses (Scarlett Schafer, Harper Starks, Eloise Deters, Ariel Williamson, Theo Lewis, Elliot Colven, Daniel Seals, Ember Bustin, Logan Gibbs, Lelyn Bustin, Eden Fish, Everly Bundy, Westley Clark, Karli Dixon, Sadie Johnson).
These talented youths performed in this delightful Missoula Children’s Theatre original adaptation of Little Mermaid, as it wound through it’s new version of the age old tale, lots of music, plot surprises and plenty of “fishy” jokes.
After just five days of rehearsals (auditions were April 3rd), the show was a hit! If you did not “catch” the show, Missoula Children’s Theater Tour will be back November 6th for auditions. Rapunzel will be performed November 11th at the Sawdust Theatre.
