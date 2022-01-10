The world-class work of local photographer Rodger Bennett’s winter exhibit at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors Center and Gallery has been installed and is ready for locals and visitors to enjoy.
This year all photos are of the Central Coast from an atypical shot of the Siuslaw Bridge to a bull elk smiling at the camera. In all, a dozen different pieces rang in size from 11x17 to 20 x 40 and 24 x 36 are printed on polished aluminum for an incredible eye-popping finish.
Bennett’s work will be on exhibit through February.
“We are delighted to again have Rodger’s stunning work for our winter display at the Chamber’s Visitors Center,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “His work has brought so much joy to many of our visitors.”
“People will be amazed and delighted to know we have such an international caliber photographer in our midst here in Florence,” Hannigan added. “You really need to come see these pieces. They include images of Sweet Creek, ocean vistas, lighthouses, bridges, Cape Perpetua, beaches, and items found on beaches. Oh, and that smiling elk. Incredible.”
“It’s an honor to have been chosen again by the Chamber to hang my work in the Visitors Center,” said Bennett. “We hope that people visiting the Chamber will enjoy the showing,” Bennett said. “There are a variety of sizes and a few decorator images, and we'll continue to rotate some images in and out over the next month or two to keep the display fresh and interesting.”
“There's little doubt that the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is forward thinking in providing lots of reasons for people to think highly of our community,” Bennett added. “Chamber leadership realizes that cultural activity enhances the quality of life and stimulates commercial activity. It follows that showing the work of local artists is in all our best interests. I am extremely grateful to be included among all the other contributors who display Florence so well,” he said.
All pieces are for sale and customized sizes and media are available to order. Rodger Bennett Legacy Portraiture’s gallery is at 1234 Rhododendron Dr., suite 7. It shares the parking lot with Florence In Bloom.
“Carol and I are always happy to have people come by to look at images or just to chat. We are observing all COVID-19 protocols so people should wear their facemasks and be ready to observe social distancing,” he added. Bennett can be contacted at 541-991-0777 or through his website, PhotoByRodger.com. The Bennetts also operate their business consulting and bookkeeping service from the same location.
The chamber features a different local artist’s work on a rotating basis and is open this winter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The chamber’s Visitor Center is at 290 Highway 101 in Florence.
