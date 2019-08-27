NORTH BEND — Photographers are sharing their knowledge at the North Bend Senior Center.
Photographer Patricia Davidson gave the first of two presentations on Monday, Aug. 19, having developed her landscape photography skills on the beaches and in the forests of the southern Oregon coast.
The second lecture is Monday, Sept. 2 with Chris Malone at 6:30 p.m. at 1470 Airport Lane.
“We thought bringing in photographers would be nice,” said Carol Todd, president for the North Bend Senior Center. “We have a routine with the photo club and want to break out of that, to show the general public what we do to get more interest in the club.”
Known as the Oregon Coast Photographer’s Association, the club is self-described as a group of semi-professional photographers mixed with a “bunch of newbies.” It has spanned as many as 80 members to as few as 12 throughout its 26 years.
“We do shoot-outs if someone has an idea of where to go,” Todd said. “We also have talks and training, which is what these two events are, and we have in-house competitions.”
The in-house competitions feature categories like “humor” where members photograph something funny then try to get people to guess where it is. There is also a photo competition twice a month in monochrome, color and creative.
“We’re, for the most part, a social club,” Todd said. “We have photography in common, but we want to have fun.”
As for the second photography lecture with Chris Malone, Todd said she is excited. During Monday’s first lecture, she looked around the room and saw a bigger crowd than normal.
“We always welcome new members too,” said Linda Peterson, board member for the center.
To join the Oregon Coast Photographer’s Association, attend one of the meetings which land every first and third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the North Bend Senior Center. It costs $25 per person or $35 for a family of four once a year to be a member of the photography club.
For more information, call Todd at 541-888-8633.