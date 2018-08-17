Westerly winds carried the haze off the coast overnight leading to clear skies Friday. The haze could return as early as Sunday evening, as fires continue to burn and winds again change direction, said Miles Higa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.
Photo: Hazy days
ED GLAZER The World
- Updated
Ed Glazar
Visual Journalist
