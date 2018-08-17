Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Smokey Sunset
Buy Now

Smoke from wildfires burning throughout the region creates a vivid sunset Thursday behind rocks in the surf south of Port Orford. Westerly winds carried the haze off the coast overnight leading to clear skies Friday. The haze could return as early as Sunday evening, as fires continue to burn and winds again change direction, said Miles Higa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

 Ed Glazar, The World

Westerly winds carried the haze off the coast overnight leading to clear skies Friday. The haze could return as early as Sunday evening, as fires continue to burn and winds again change direction, said Miles Higa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Visual Journalist