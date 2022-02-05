Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invite the community to attend the annual community photography exhibit, “The Eye of the Lens” on Saturday, February 5, from 2-4 p.m. Entries are by non-member local photographers, and the judge for the exhibit is Archie Davenport. Awards will be announced at the reception.
Members works of various themes and mediums will be on display throughout the gallery, and visitors may take ‘grab n’ go’ snacks, wine and water during the event.
The gallery’s first “10 Year Anniversary” Art Raffle will also take place at the reception and the first two donated pieces of art by gallery members Janice Horne and Kelly Oney will be raffled off to those who have submitted either their business card or a card with their name and phone number on it. The Art Raffle for March will be art by Susan Tree and Kathleen Morey Bailey and will be on display for the month of February.
This raffle is a “thank you” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery and artists over the past 10 years and will be held each month throughout the year in celebration.
Please note that the gallery winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily seven days a week. Check out their website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch them on Facebook and Instagram.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandate.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In