SOUTH COAST — Phone scammers are targeting Pacific Power and Douglas Electric customers, having begun in the middle of Pacific Power’s meter change out.
According to a press release from Douglas Electric Cooperative earlier this week, both companies have been notified that callers are contacting customers and telling them to call another number to provide personal information. In some cases, customers are being told that their power will be shut off unless a sum of money is paid in a short period of time.
“While there is little we can do about the scammers, consumers should never give out any banking, account or social security numbers,” the release said. “If ever in doubt, we encourage consumers to please call customer service representatives.”
To reach Douglas Electric Cooperative, call 541-673-6616. To contact Pacific Power, call 1-888-221-7070.