Kohl’s Cat House

The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.

King But is a neutered, senior adult male. He is a beautiful and demanding guy. He expects to be treated like a king.

Miss Kitty is a spayed adult female with heart failure. She is sweet, adorable, and she loves to nap. She will make someone a wonderful couch potato.

All of these cats will need time to get used to new surroundings. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting. Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.

Coos County Animal Shelter

The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.

Reedsport K9 Shelter

Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.