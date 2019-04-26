Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Kelly is a spayed adult female. She is a couch potato looking for her own forever family. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
- Garnet is a neutered adult male. He is beautiful, affectionate and loves people. He would love to have his own perfect person. Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting him.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.