Kohl’s Cat House
Thanks for helping the kritters! Hope all is well with you and that you are staying as safe as you can. The cat house is NOT taking in any cats as we are full. If you are interested in adopting a cat, please call and arrangements can be made for a visit, but no walk-up visitors.
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House:
• Missy is an adult spayed female. She is very affectionate and a beautiful couch potato girl!
• Evalyn is an adult spayed female. She is very sweet and adorable and she loves to nap.
All of these wonderful babies need time to get used to new surroundings when they are adopted. Patience will be the best thing they can be given — patience to settle in and get used to new surroundings before cozying up to their new human companion. This cannot be stressed enough. Only time will tell if they will fit into their new situation when they are adopted. It really is no different for human kids. Patience goes such a long way to benefit all involved!
Call the cat house to set up a meeting at 541-294-3876 or 541-260-5303. Email: catsrforever@outlook.com or visit online at kohlscats.info.
Bandon Animal Rescue
Bandon Animal Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organiztion located at 88674 Highway 42S in Bandon and is run by Goodnight and Lynette Lucas. It is open by appointment only during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit their Facebook page or their website http://www.bandonanimalrescue2.com/ for more information and to set up an appointment. Phone: 541-347-0051.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.
