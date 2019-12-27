Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Birdee is a neutered adult male. He is handsome and affectionate. He will need time to get used to you. He is waiting for a forever human. He would love to have a perfect person. Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting.
- Penny is a spayed adult female. She is pretty and sweet. She is looking for her own perfect forever human. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.