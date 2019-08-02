Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Bo is a neutered adult male. He is pretty and sweet. His person had to go to assisted living and couldn't take him or his sister Sassy with. He is an older cat who needs a good retirement home. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
- Sassy is a spayed adult female. Her person had to go to assisted living and couldn't take her or her brother Bo with. She would love to have a perfect person. She is an older cat who needs a good retirement home. Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.
Hi! We are Kerry, Berry and Jerry! We are three siblings, us girls are black and Jerry our brother is black and white! We are beautiful, affectionate, playful, and we need time to get used to you! We would really love to have our own purrrfect purrrson! Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting us. 541-294-3876 or 541-260-5303. hope to see you soon!