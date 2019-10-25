Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Dora is a spayed young adult female. She is pretty, sweet, and waiting for her own perfect forever human. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
- Captain Jack is a neutered mature adult male. He is looking for an empty lap to fill. He is handsome and affectionate. He will need time to get used to you. Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.
Hi! We are Kerry, Berry and Jerry! We are three siblings, us girls are black and Jerry our brother is black and white! We are beautiful, affectionate, playful, and we need time to get used to you! We would really love to have our own purrrfect purrrson! Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting us. 541-294-3876 or 541-260-5303. hope to see you soon!