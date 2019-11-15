Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Sassy is a spayed mature adult female flame point. She is a pretty, sweet girl waiting for her own perfect human. Her and her sister Bo were unable to stay with their human. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
- Bo is a spayed mature adult female. She will need to get used to you. She is waiting for her forever human. Bo and her sister Sassy were unable to stay with their human. She would really love to have a perfect person. Call the cat house if you're interested in meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.