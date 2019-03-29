Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Birdee is a neutered adult male. He is sweet but can be standoffish at first. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
Tag is a spayed adult female. She is loving, and looking for a new forever family. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Apollo is a neutered, handsome, loving, 6-year-old German shepherd. He needs a fenced yard and an active family with older, gentle kids. He would be best as the only pet, and definitely no cats. He’s crate trained, and his large one will go with him.
- Vegas is a sweet 8-year-old Min Pin that will be neutered soon. He's afraid of cats, good with other dogs and kids. He is loving, smart and needs a fenced yard.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.