Kohl’s Cat House

The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.

Sir William is an senior adult neutered male. He is affectionate and a beautiful. He is 15 years old. He need a great retirement home for whatever time he has left.

Martha is an spayed adult female. She is sweet, adorable and loves to nap. She will make someone a wonderful couch potato. She is a healthy, happy adult.

All of these cats will need time to get used to new surroundings. If you are interested in having a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting. Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.

Coos County Animal Shelter

The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.

Reedsport K9 Shelter

Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.