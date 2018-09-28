Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Pickles is a young, spayed adult female. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Star is a young, spayed adult female. She is a sweet girl. Please be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Koa is a cute, loving 10-month-old English poodle with special needs. He needs to be with a people who are home most of the time, with a fenced yard. He must be the only dog, with no kids. He is good with with cats.
- Ginger is a neutered, 1-year-old “spunky” orange male with a unique 7-inch tail. He’s a real “love bug” once he gets to know you. He would love a forever home to call his own.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.
