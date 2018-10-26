Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Emily is a spayed, young-adult female. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Mama Mia is a spayed adult female. She is a sweet girl. She is missing part of her front leg but gets around just fine. Are you interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Prince and Princess are 3-month-old, Tri-color and Calico, neutered and spayed, male and female cats that need to stay together since they have been inseparable since birth and love to wash each other. They are loving, playful and need to be indoor only. They are good with other cats, but not good around dogs or kids.
- Ginger is a neutered, 1-year-old, spunky orange male with a unique 7-inch tail. He’s a real love bug once he gets to know you. He’s best as the only pet, and he wants a home to call his own.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.