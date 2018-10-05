Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Hercules is a neutered young adult male. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Cooley is a spayed young adult female. She is a sweet girl. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Koa is a cute, loving 10-month-old English poodle with special needs. He needs to be with a people who are home most of the time, with a fenced yard. He must be the only dog, with no kids. He is good with with cats.
Coco, Rosie are two sweet Chihuahua mix females that would love to stay together, since they have been all their lives. Coco, the white one, is 11 years old, and Rosie, the black one, is 7. They are loving, true lap pooches that will need fenced yard.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.
