Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Indy is a neutered 2-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix. He weighs about 14 pounds. He's loving and likes to cuddle. He needs an active family with older gentle kids, good fenced because he's a jumper. He would be best as the only pet.
- Buddy is a 2 1/2-year-old neutered lab/shepherd mix that is very loving and has lots of energy. He needs an active family and fenced yard. Can't be around cats but is good with other dogs. He would be best with older kids because of all his energy.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Emily is a spayed young adult female. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Mama Mia is a spayed adult female. She is a sweet girl. She is missing part of her front leg but gets around just fine. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.