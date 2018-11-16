Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Ginger is a 1-year-old, neutered, orange male with a unique 7-inch tail. He’s a real love bug once he gets to know you. He’s best as the only pet. He wants a home to call his own.
- Skye and Penelope are 3- and 1/2-month old sisters looking for their forever home. They will be spayed soon. They don’t have to stay together, but it would be nice for them to have a playmate. Brother Brutus is also looking for his forever home.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Smokey the Bandit is a neutered adult male. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Kiki is a sweet, spayed adult female. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.