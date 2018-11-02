Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Douglas is a neutered young-adult male. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Star is a spayed adult female. She is a sweet girl. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Sweetiepie is a beautiful, mature, long-haired calico female that needs a forever home because her human has to move and can't take her. She's an inside only cat, and is best as the only pet. She's a little shy at first but a real love bug when she gets to know you.
- Brutus is a cute, 10-week-old tabby boy that is looking for a forever home, along with his two sisters, Skye and Penelope, that look just like him. They are playful, loving, and will be spayed, neutered soon.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.