Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Sanura is a spayed, beautiful, 5-year-old, seal-point siamese with big blue crossed eyes. She's an inside only cat. She is loving with all people. She has been with another cat but doesn't like dogs.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Freddie is a spayed adult female. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Roo is a spayed adult female. If you are interested in being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit it online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.