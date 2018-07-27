Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Confetti is a spayed adult female. She was adopted from the cat house when she was younger but her mother broke her hip. Kismet and her brother now need a new home. Please be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Kismet is a neutered adult male. Him and his sister Confetti are looking for a new home together after their mother broke her hip. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit it online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.