Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Monday is a neutered adult male barn cat. He would love to live in your barn and keep the mice and rats out. Be patient with him adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Saturday is a spayed adult female. She will make a wonderful barn cat. If you are interested in having a good barn cat, she would really enjoy living in your barn. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Rylie and Rupa: Rylie is 5 years old and her daughter Rupa is 1 1/2. They are both spayed. They need to be place together. They are loving, good with cats, other dogs and gentle kids. They will need at least 5-foot fenced yard because mom is a jumper and Ruba still does puppy things.
- Abby is a beautiful 3-year-old female lab, boxer, pit mix that will be spayed soon. She weighs 45-50 pounds. She is loving, active, and good with cats. She just wants to play with other dogs. Needs a fenced yard.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.