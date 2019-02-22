Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
Zaharra is a beautiful, spayed, 8-month-old lab/catahoula. She's great with other dogs and kids, but she hasn't been around cats. She's playful, loving and loyal. She needs an active family.
- Ginger is a neutered orange tabby male with a unique 7–inch tail. He is a little over 1 year old. He’s a real love-bug once he gets to know you. He doesn’t do well with other cats or dogs, so must be the only pet. He really wants a home to call his own.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Onyx is a neutered adult male. He is a sweet loving boy who is certainly ready for his closeup. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Molly is a spayed adult female. she is outgoing, loving and looking for a new forever family. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.