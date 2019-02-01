Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Buddy is a neutered adult male. His owner is sick and isn't able to care for him anymore. He had fleas so bad that he lost most of his ear. He is a special needs cat with so much love to give. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Gretta is a spayed adult female with special needs. She is old and has kidney failure but would love to have a retirement home with a loving human. Are you interested in having a good, loving cat friend and couch potato? Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Hobo is a neutered, good-looking, dark orange tabby that’s about a year old. He’s loving, playful and has a fang that sticks out over his top lip. He also has a little kink in his tail. His a unique little guy looking for his forever home.
- Ginger is a neutered orange tabby male with a unique 7–inch tail. He is a little over 1 year old. He’s a real love-bug once he gets to know you. He doesn’t do well with other cats or dogs, so must be the only pet. He really wants a home to call his own.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.