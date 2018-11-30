Try 1 month for 99¢

Pacific Cove Humane Society

Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.

  • Indy is a neutered 2-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix. He weighs about 14 pounds. He's loving and likes to cuddle. He needs an active family with older gentle kids, good fenced because he's a jumper. He would be best as the only pet.

Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.

Kohl’s Cat House

The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.

  • Emily is a spayed young adult female. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
  • Mama Mia is a spayed adult female. She is a sweet girl. She is missing part of her front leg but gets around just fine. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.

Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.

Coos County Animal Shelter

The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.

Reedsport K9 Shelter

Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags