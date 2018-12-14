Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Monday is a neutered adult male. He is a barn cat that would love to live in your barn to keep the mice and rats out. Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Saturday is a spayed adult female that will make a wonderful barn cat. If you are interested in having a good barn cat, she would really enjoy living in a barn. Be patient if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
Brutus is a cute, neutered, 4-month-old tabby male that is looking for his forever home. His two sisters have been adopted, so he’ll need lots of loving and attention. He’s playful, gets along with other cats, and loves dogs.
Hobo is a good-looking, dark-orange tabby that is about 10 months old. He will be neutered soon. He’s loving, playful and has a "fang" that sticks out over his top lip. He also has a little kink in his tail. He is a unique little guy looking for his forever home.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.