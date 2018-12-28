Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Penny is a spayed adult female. She would love to be your new pal. Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Kelly is a spayed adult female. Are you interested in having a cuddly pal? Be patient with her if adopted, she will need time to get used to new surroundings. Call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
- Rylie and Rupa: Rylie is 5 years old and her daughter Rupa is 1 1/2. They are a Chihuahua mix. They need to be place together, and will be spayed soon. They are loving, good with cats, other dogs and gentle kids. They will need at least 5-foot fenced yard because mom is a jumper and Ruba still does puppy things.
- Hobo is a good-looking, neutered, dark-orange tabby that is about 10 months old. He’s loving, playful and has a "fang" that sticks out over his top lip. He also has a little kink in his tail. He is a unique little guy looking for his forever home.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.