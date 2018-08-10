Kohl’s Cat House
The following are cats of the week available for adoption at Kohl’s Cat House.
- Piglet a young, neutered male. He will make an excellent barn cat with his brother Pooh! Be patient with him if adopted, he will need time to adapt to new surroundings. If interested in adopting a cat, call the cat house to find out more.
- Pooh is a young, neutered male. He will make an excellent barn cat with his brother Piglet. If you are interested in having and being a wonderful pal, call the cat house to set up a meeting.
Volunteers don't always call the animals by the same name. Please be ready to describe their appearance. Kohl’s Cat House can be reached at 541-294-3876 or catsrforever@outlook.com. Visit online at kohlscats.info.
Pacific Cove Humane Society
Pacific Cove Humane Society has pets available for adoption through its “People-to-People” pet-matching service.
Evaluation required. For information about adoptions, call 541-756-6522.
Coos County Animal Shelter
The shelter is at 92960 Southport Road in Coos Bay. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 541-751-2480. Currently adoptable animals can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR156.html.
Reedsport K9 Shelter
Currently adoptable dogs can be seen at http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/OR223.html. The shelter is open only by appointment. To meet a dog, call 541-662-2062.