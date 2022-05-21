The South Coast Education Service District board of directors announced last week that Paul Peterson has been selected to serve as the new superintendent beginning July 1.
Peterson brings more than 27 years of experience in education to the role, 21 of which have been in Oregon. Since launching his academic career as a classroom teacher in the state of Washington, Peterson has held both school and district leadership positions throughout his tenure in education. Peterson formerly served as assistant superintendent for Northwest Regional Education Service District and, most recently, has been working to support school districts through leadership transitions by serving in interim superintendent roles for Scappoose and Silver Falls School Districts.
“After a careful and thorough search that we narrowed down to two very strong candidates, we believe that Paul will provide the strong leadership we need to help us support our students, families, teachers and staff,” said John Buckley, member of the SCESD board of directors. “His local roots and deep understanding of the Oregon education system was an important factor in our decision. He’s also an excellent listener and has a very genuine presence about him.”
Charis McGaughy, who has served as SCESD’s interim superintendent for nearly a year, has accepted a permanent superintendent position with Coos Bay School District and will transition to her new role on July 1.
“I am looking forward to joining the outstanding team at South Coast ESD,” said Peterson. “My favorite people in the world are all educators, and the team at South Coast ESD is impressively talented, with expertise and commitment to helping all kids. I’m grateful and blessed to work with such incredible people. On top of that, I’ll get to work with the region’s talented school leaders, providing thoughtful leadership as we work to innovate and keep improving the educational experience for all kids.”
According to Peterson, his entry plan will kick off with listening and learning with a focus on team and community building prior to building a collaborative strategic plan for the district.
SCESD provides services to 10 local school districts and approximately 16,000 students from birth to age 21. There are about 125 staff members serving as teachers, education specialists, grant and special programs staff, support staff and administrators. SCESD provides services to students both within the region’s school districts and through an Early Intervention/Early Childhood Education Program. These services align with the purpose of ESDs and include special education services, instructional supports to local school districts, implementation of grant programs and technology and administration supports.
