WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, today announced that the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport will receive a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The grant, which is part of the 2019 Small Community Air Service Development Program, will help the airport in its efforts to attract new service to Portland on Contour Airlines, a regional company. The funds will cover a revenue guarantee, marketing program and start-up cost rebates for the airport.
“Small community airports like the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport are a vital part of keeping Oregon’s rural communities connected,” said DeFazio. “A well-funded effort to attract new service will bring both business and tourism alike to coastal Oregon and help to keep the local economy moving.”