COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay must meet wastewater effluent limits per the requirements set forth in its Department of Environmental Quality discharge permit. There are two bacteria parameters that they are required to test for: enterococcus bacteria (related to human body contact with affected water) and fecal coliform bacteria (related to impact to shellfish). Both are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water, and therefore of the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa.
"The idea is that if during the wastewater treatment process, we kill or significantly reduce these bacteria, we have removed the harmful viruses and bacteria," said a Coos Bay Public Works spokesperson.
The Empire plant (located at 490 Fulton Avenue) is currently meeting the enterococcus bacteria requirement. Therefore, the wastewater effluent entering the bay would have no impact to people who come into bodily contact with the bay water.
However, the plant did not meet its fecal coliform bacteria limits for the month of September, according to the city. The city’s wastewater contract operator will perform the necessary reporting with DEQ and the Oregon Emergency Response System and post signs at the beach access near the outfall located at the most westerly end of Fulton Avenue warning people of the potential high bacteria limits.
Prior to harvesting shellfish, it is recommended that people check with the Department of Agriculture and/or Coos County Public Health for any updates.
The contract operator is currently investigating the cause. Anyone with questions regarding the incident can contact Public Works at 541-269-8918.
