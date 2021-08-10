The votes have been counted and Julia Graves Haiku poem “Again” has been selected as the People’s Choice in Poetry of the Pandemic: a Haiku Event at Coos Art Museum. Graves, a resident of North Bend, will receive a lithographic print reproduction of an original woodblock print by Munakata Shinkō as an award for her selection.
Her poem reads as follows:
Again
a sound at the door
hope, fear, delight – who dares knock?
Amazon package
Haiku is a form of Japanese poetry. They are small and humble poems that depict the everyday world around us and give a flash of insight into that world. A haiku is a poem which traditionally has 17 syllables divided into three lines of 5, 7, and 5. This format is often not required in English haiku.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
