COOS BAY -- One of the responsibilities of the Jordan Cove Energy Project is to mitigate effects that may be caused as a result of installing its pipeline and terminal, the company has chosen the Kentuck Slough as it mitigation sight should the project be approved.
Tide gates at Kentuck Inlet on Juine 13. The slough, which connected the coho salmon rearing habitat of both Kentuck Creek and Mettman Creek t…
Well over 100 years ago, Kentuck Inlet connected Coos Bay to both Kentuck Creek and Mettman Creek. Folks back then installed a dike to dry out parts of the wetland, and create some farmland. For a period of time the Kentuck Slough area was also used as a golf course.
“Kentuck and Mettman Creek are both coho salmon bearing spawning streams, and we know since at least 1939 they haven’t been connected,” River Docs principal Cam Perry said.
Perry and River Docs worked with Pembina to create the Kentuck mitigation plan. The Mitigation plan for the Kentuck site was developed while coordinating with the Kentuck Water Control District, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Marine Fisheries Service, and Nehalem Marine Manufacturing among others.
The site is now owned by Jordan Cove parent company Pembina, and if the Jordan Cove Energy Project is approved Kentuck will be the project’s mitigation site.
It is important to note that the proposed pipeline route to LNG export terminal does run through the Kentuck area. This is where the pipeline will connect and run underneath the bay to Jordan Cove.
After the work is completed the mitigation site claims it will create approximately 100 acres of marsh and stream habitat, reconnect and restore two historic salmon spawning streams, and provide a fishery habitat with over 65 new habitat features.
“The Oregon Coast coho are listed as an endangered species…One of the principal things identified to bring the coho back to the state of Oregon is this type of habitat. If you can create more marsh, do marsh restoration, and make salt and fresh water marsh off channel habitats, that's how you’re going to bring the fish back,” Perry said.
Perry went on to say that when provided with a sizable feed lot for salmon, they will typically grow 1/3 larger, and in some cases double in size.
“When those little guys hit the ocean, if they’re double their previous exit size, they have a much better chance of returning to spawn,” Perry said.
According to Perry if the mitigation plan were to be carried out the Kentuck slough could increase salmon spawning by 11-17 adult salmon per acre.
“When you’re looking at 100 acres, that’s a lot of fish,” Perry said.
One of the design aspects of the mitigation project will be to replace the current road and dike, with a road that allows for open tidal exchange. A muted tidal exchange will be put in place back toward the two creeks to regulate salt water and fresh water for younger salmon.
One of the arguments folks who oppose the project and the mitigation have is that the site is already returning to a wetland.
“They’re going to bury nearly a mile of pipeline across the existing wetlands,” estuary biologist Mike Graybill said. "That pipeline because it’s in soft mud will need to be coated with concrete so it will be ballasted and won’t float to the surface in a soil liquefaction event.”
Graybill used to manage the South Slough National Estuary Research Reserve in Charleston. His argument is that although these wetlands are not currently being used to aid coho salmon populations, they are still freshwater wetlands that are home to a number of other species.
“It will be the most intensively used pipeline instillation location in the entire route, and all of that will be taking place on an existing wetland…That area, before any sort of mitigation takes place will be one of the most intensive construction areas on the pipeline route. Those soils will be highly impacted,” Graybill said.
In response to opposition Perry said that property is currently a closed system that is disconnected from both the bay and the two creeks, and not a functional wetland for salmon.
“This area’s use to fish is nonexistent right now, so to be able to change that over you’ll be able to have full utilization throughout the life cycle of these fish,” Perry said
Other issues some have with the mitigation site is that it is a large site some claim to be out of place mitigation. Mitigation for impacted wetlands across the state will not be receiving in place mitigation at the impacted site.
“This applicant has proposed to conduct all the mitigation for all the wetland impacts along the whole 230-mile pipeline route in this one location. So people in Jackson County and Klamath County that are having wetlands crossed are not receiving mitigation in their area,” Graybill said.